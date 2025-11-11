KDDL consolidated net profit declines 21.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 516.72 croreNet profit of KDDL declined 21.09% to Rs 19.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 516.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 396.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales516.72396.34 30 OPM %13.9315.83 -PBDT76.1569.02 10 PBT46.9749.49 -5 NP19.3824.56 -21
