INR loses momentum in opening trades

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The Indian rupee is losing ground in opening trades on Tuesday after having recovered in the last session. INR opened at Rs 88.73 per dollar and dropped to a low of 88.77 so far during the day. Yesterday, rupee appreciated five paise to close at 88.67 against the US dollar on Monday, even as domestic equities stayed weak and dollar firm overseas. International oil prices also rebounded sharply following an over 5% plunge on Friday. The domestic unit faced some resistance as renewed trade war tensions between the US and China led to risk aversion in global markets. Indian shares ended lower on Monday, mirroring weakness in global markets as the U.S. government shutdown entered its third week and trade tensions between the U.S. and China returned to the fore. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session down 173.77 points, or 0.21 percent, at 82,327.05 after having fallen to a low of 82,043 during intra-day trading. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped to an intraday low of 25,152 before closing down 58 points, or 0.23 percent, at 25,227.35.

 

Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,250 mark

HCL Tech gains as Q2 PAT jumps 10% QoQ to Rs 4,235 cr

Shares of Mittal Sections list in MT Group

Shares of LG Electronics India list in B Group

Paras signs MoU with Cielo Inertial Solutions, Israel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

