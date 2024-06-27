Business Standard
KEC Intl jumps on bagging orders worth Rs 1,025 cr

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
KEC International rallied 5.93% to Rs 914.10 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,025 crore across its various businesses.
The companys transmission & distribution (T&D) business received orders for T&D projects in India, Africa and Americas. The order includes 765 kV GIS Substation in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), 225 kV Composite project including Transmission line, substations & underground cabling in West Africa, supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas.
The cables business has also secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D business. The orders in T&D have substantially expanded our order book in both domestic and international markets. With the above orders, our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 4,000 crores, with a staggering growth of over 70% vis-vis last year. These orders along with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 110.3% to Rs 151.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 72.17 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 6,164.83 crore, registering a growth of 11.6% year on year.
