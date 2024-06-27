Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 25.86 points or 0.84% at 3108.05 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.7%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.73%),Avantel Ltd (up 2.44%),ITI Ltd (up 1.45%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.08%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.94%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.74%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.63%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.65%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.51%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 311.62 or 0.6% at 52452.73.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 92.86 points or 0.59% at 15787.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.45 points or 0.05% at 23857.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.55 points or 0.04% at 78702.8.

On BSE,1967 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News