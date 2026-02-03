Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit rises 33.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 11952.09 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital rose 33.48% to Rs 945.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 708.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 11952.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9381.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11952.099381.3536.0437.361465.531093.601389.331029.89945.02708.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News