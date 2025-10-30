Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Cell Technologies invests Rs 250 cr in Ola Electric Technologies

Ola Cell Technologies invests Rs 250 cr in Ola Electric Technologies

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Ola Electric Technologies (OET), a material wholly owned subsidiary of Ola Electric Mobility (the company), has, at its board meeting held on 29 October 2025, approved the second tranche of allotment of 25,00,00,000 Non-cumulative and Non-participating, 0.001% Series A Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS), having a nominal value of Rs 10, each, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 250 crore to Ola Cell Technologies (OCT), a material wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and fellow subsidiary of OET, on a preferential basis through private placement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Stock Alert: Infosys, Titan, Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Kalyani Investment, Vedanta

Gift Nifty indicates positive opening for equities

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

