Stock Alert: Infosys, Titan, Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Kalyani Investment, Vedanta

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, ASK Automotive, Automotive Axles, Bandhan Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Canara Bank, Carborundum Universal, Cemindia Projects, Cipla, Coromandel International, Dabur India, Datamatics Global Services, DLF, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Gravita India, Grindwell Norton, Hyundai Motor India, Indian Energy Exchange, IFB Industries, IIFL Finance, and Indegene will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys extended its strategic partnerships with Metro Bank and Workday to support the transition of finance operations, enhancing efficiency and digital transformation initiatives.

 

Titan Company announced that Ambuj Narayan has resigned as the chief executive officer of its Indian Dress Wear Division.

Wipro announced a multi-year partnership with HanesBrands Inc. to drive GenAI-led IT 2.0 transformation, aimed at accelerating digital innovation and operational efficiency.

Zydus Lifesciences said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification for its Baddi manufacturing facility, following an inspection conducted from 4 to 13 August 2025.

Kalyani Investment informed that its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Shekhar D. Shivpathaki, has resigned from his position.

Vedanta informed that the NCLT Mumbai Bench heard its demerger petition today and has scheduled the matter for final hearing on 12 November 2025. The company reiterated its commitment to the proposed demerger, which aims to create independent, sector-focused entities across aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel businesses.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 33.89 crore from Central Railway and another order worth Rs 44.6 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation.

SPML Infra said it has secured a credit facility of Rs 505 crore to fast-track ongoing projects and support future growth initiatives.

NBCC (India) said it has received work orders worth Rs 79 crore from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for construction-related projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

