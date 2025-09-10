Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mamata Machinery rises after bagging $1.17-mn export order

Mamata Machinery rises after bagging $1.17-mn export order

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Mamata Machinery added 2.84% to Rs 423 after the company announced that it has secured an export order worth $1.17 million for a state-of-the-art 9-layer blown film plant under its co-extrusion product segment.

The order is valued at about $1.17 million and is scheduled for execution by the quarter ending 31 March 2026.

Mamata Machinery is engaged in the manufacture and export of machinery that makes plastic bags and pouches, packaging machines, and extrusion equipment.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 1104.5% to Rs 2.65 crore on a 40% jump in revenue to Rs 38.66 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

