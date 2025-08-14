Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.01% to Rs 30.89 croreNet profit of Kenvi Jewels rose 18.75% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.01% to Rs 30.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.8923.40 32 OPM %1.071.58 -PBDT0.250.21 19 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.190.16 19
