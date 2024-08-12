Business Standard
Key Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 10612.50% to Rs 8.57 crore
Net profit of Key Corp reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10612.50% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.570.08 10613 OPM %97.90-125.00 -PBDT8.39-0.10 LP PBT8.38-0.10 LP NP8.38-0.10 LP
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

