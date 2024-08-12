Sun TV Network slumps as Q1 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 547 cr

Sun TV Network tumbled 8.33% to Rs 838.30 after the media company's standalone net profit declined 6.21% to Rs 546.98 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 582.80 crore in Q1 FY23.Revenue from operations shed 3.16% to Rs 1,276.11 crore during the quarter under review.
Total income stood at Rs 1,416.35 crore in June 2024 quarter, registering de-growth of 1.19% year on year (YoY).
Profit before tax was at Rs 736.33 crore in first quarter of FY25, declining 9.62% from Rs 814.68 crore posted in similar quarter previous fiscal.
EBITDA de-grew 10.18% YoY to Rs 706.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
The domestic subscription declined 2.19% for the quarter was to Rs 425.79 crore as against Rs 435.34 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 30 June 2023.
Meanwhile, the firms board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for FY25.
Sun TV Network is engaged in producing and broadcasting satellite television and radio software programming in the regional languages.
