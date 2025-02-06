Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Pavna Industries Ltd, Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Diffusion Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2025.

Pavna Industries Ltd, Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd and Diffusion Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 February 2025.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd soared 17.31% to Rs 283.9 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76860 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1514 shares in the past one month.

 

Pavna Industries Ltd surged 16.64% to Rs 536. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1608 shares in the past one month.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 15.82% to Rs 637.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94801 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI

ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Toss at 1 PM IST in Nagpur today

Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey

AUS lose another player in Champions Trophy as Stoinis announces retirement

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Parliament Budget Session LIVE: S Jaishankar to address House at 2 pm over deportation of Indians

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex around 78,000 mark ahead of RBI policy outcome; Zomato, Swiggy in focus

VRL Logistics Ltd jumped 14.39% to Rs 533.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 75427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4794 shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd added 13.60% to Rs 332.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 99317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8168 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cummins India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 514 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Cummins India gains as Q3 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 514 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/sh

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power rises after receiving environment clearance for enhanced Sponge Iron capacity

Godawari Power rises after receiving environment clearance for enhanced Sponge Iron capacity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIs Chatgpt DownGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon