Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nomura's upgrade to 'Buy' lifts Dr Reddy's share over 4% in weak market

Nomura's upgrade to 'Buy' lifts Dr Reddy's share over 4% in weak market

The northward move in Dr Reddy's share price came after Tokyo, Japan-based brokerage Nomura upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Neutral'

Dr Reddy's buys 8 drugs from Teva, Allergan in $350 mn deal

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nomura on Dr Reddy’s: Pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (Dr Reddy’s Labs) shares were buzzing in trade on Thursday, December 19, 2024, as the scrip jumped as much as 4.34 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,330.45 apiece, in an otherwise weak market. 
 
However, at 12:00 noon, Dr Reddy’s share was trading 3.77 per cent higher at Rs 1,323.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was bleeding, down 1.12 per cent or 896.41 points at 79,285.79 levels.
 
The northward move in Dr Reddy’s share price came after Tokyo, Japan-based brokerage Nomura upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’. However, the brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,500 (earlier Rs 6,499). The adjustment in the target price reflects Dr Reddy’s 1:5 stock split (October 28).
 
 
According to analysts at Nomura, the relative underperformance of the share suggests that concerns about high contribution of gRevlimid are already priced in. 
 
“We assess that risk-reward is favourable and thus upgrade the stock to Buy (from Neutral). We reduce FY25/26F earnings by 13 per cent/14 per cent to factor in higher overhead costs. Note that changes to our earnings estimates and target price are due to Dr Reddy’s 1:5 stock split,” said Saion Mukherjee and Amlan Jyoti Das, research analysts at Nomura, in a note.
 
What led Nomura to upgrade Dr Reddy’s rating?

More From This Section

Bonds

India, US bond yield spread at near 2-decade low, may affect foreign flows

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, Financials drag, Pharma, Health gain; Sensex slips 900 pts to 79,250

IPO

DAM Capital Advisors IPO crosses halfway mark; Check latest GMP, review

IPO

NACDAC Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription zooms 600x, GMP up 114%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vishal Mega Mart shares register all time low a day after decent listing

 
Analysts at Nomura upgraded Dr Reddy's rating due to a combination of its strong long-term growth potential and the company's strategic investments in emerging markets and high-growth therapeutic areas. 
 
While the stock has underperformed the Nifty Pharma Index over the past 1-5 years, the upgrade reflects Nomura’s confidence in Dr Reddy's ability to overcome near-term challenges and capitalise on future opportunities.
 
The stock has risen only 13 per cent over the past year, compared to the Nifty Pharma Index’s 36 per cent growth. The underperformance persists despite a 22.6 per cent earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected between FY20 and FY25F and upward revisions to FY25/26 earnings estimates. 
 
Concerns stem from the heavy reliance on gRevlimid, which may start to decline in FY26F, and rising overhead costs due to increased investments in research and development (R&D), biosimilar trials, and manufacturing infrastructure. These investments have temporarily pressured margins but are anticipated to drive major future growth.
 
Furthermore, Nomura highlighted that new initiatives in GLP-1 APIs, biosimilars, and injectables have not been fully factored into FY27 estimates. While earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are projected to remain under pressure through FY27F (19.6 per cent), earnings growth is expected to accelerate from FY28F as these new revenue streams mature. Investments in manufacturing infrastructure, including peptide Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and injectables, analysts believe, will further strengthen Dr Reddy's position in these high-demand areas.
 
To reflect the company's potential for long-term growth, Nomura raised its valuation multiple from 27.5x to 32.5x, resulting in a new target price of Rs 1,500. A fair value range of Rs 1,300–1,800 was also derived using a sum-of-the-parts (SoTP) valuation, capturing the upside potential from biosimilars, GLP-1, and other emerging opportunities.
 
Triggers
 
Key catalysts for growth include sustained above-market performance in India, low-competition injectable launches in the US, and opportunities in emerging markets like India and Canada for GLP-1 APIs and formulations, analysts said. 
 
In particular, the Canadian semaglutide market, estimated at $1-1.5 billion, is expected to see limited competition after the 2026 patent expiry, presenting a significant opportunity for Dr. Reddy's.
 
Lastly, Nomura’s upgrade reflects its belief in Dr Reddy's ability to transition from a challenging near-term outlook to strong medium- and long-term growth driven by strategic investments and market expansion.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Shoppers Stop advances 5% as various fund houses buy stake via block deals

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nestle, IndusInd, Bandhan, Asian Paints from BSE 500 index hit 52-week lows

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares take off 8% on settling $16 mn dispute with Genesis

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ipca Labs gain 4% after promoter sells 1.6% stake via bulk deal on BSE

pharma

IOLCP shares climb 7% after board to mull on stock split; key details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Nifty Pharma Pharma stocks Pharma sector Dr Reddys Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Dr Reddy's Laboratories Dr Reddy stock Dr Reddy pharma sctors Pharma Companies Indian pharma companies BSE Sensex Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon