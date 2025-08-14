Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Kilitch Drugs (India) consolidated net profit rises 126.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 43.14 crore

Net profit of Kilitch Drugs (India) rose 126.12% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 43.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales43.1433.45 29 OPM %7.564.96 -PBDT4.292.50 72 PBT3.451.65 109 NP3.031.34 126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

