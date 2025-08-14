SPML Infra consolidated net profit declines 6.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.59% to Rs 155.91 croreNet profit of SPML Infra declined 6.26% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.59% to Rs 155.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 206.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales155.91206.76 -25 OPM %4.615.57 -PBDT15.0316.32 -8 PBT14.9115.99 -7 NP12.1212.93 -6
