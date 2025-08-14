Raghuvir Synthetics consolidated net profit rises 730.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 82.67 croreNet profit of Raghuvir Synthetics rose 730.77% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 82.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 75.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales82.6775.21 10 OPM %7.754.08 -PBDT6.462.91 122 PBT4.210.71 493 NP4.320.52 731
