Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 44.06 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.60% to Rs 145.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.44.0642.09145.80174.81-14.93-9.41-13.30-4.29-8.54-1.50-17.26-5.73-13.59-5.82-36.28-23.43-13.5733.37-36.3715.98