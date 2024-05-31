Business Standard
Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 4.68% to Rs 44.06 crore
Net loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 13.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.68% to Rs 44.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 36.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 15.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.60% to Rs 145.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 174.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.0642.09 5 145.80174.81 -17 OPM %-14.93-9.41 --13.30-4.29 - PBDT-8.54-1.50 -469 -17.26-5.73 -201 PBT-13.59-5.82 -134 -36.28-23.43 -55 NP-13.5733.37 PL -36.3715.98 PL
First Published: May 31 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

