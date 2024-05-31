Business Standard
Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:09 PM IST
Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 44.44 crore
Net Loss of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 44.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 168.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales44.4447.67 -7 168.62213.57 -21 OPM %0.990.86 -1.571.76 - PBDT0.130.17 -24 1.492.77 -46 PBT-0.11-0.31 65 0.030.95 -97 NP-0.22-0.43 49 -0.120.57 PL
