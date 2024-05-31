Udayshivakumar Infra standalone net profit rises 197.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 159.39 croreNet profit of Udayshivakumar Infra rose 197.00% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 159.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.73% to Rs 30.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 101.17% to Rs 577.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 286.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
