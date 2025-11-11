Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 96.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 96.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 142.11 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 96.07% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales142.11161.47 -12 OPM %4.510.12 -PBDT11.06-3.63 LP PBT9.98-4.86 LP NP9.985.09 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

