Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit rises 96.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.99% to Rs 142.11 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Electric Company rose 96.07% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.99% to Rs 142.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales142.11161.47 -12 OPM %4.510.12 -PBDT11.06-3.63 LP PBT9.98-4.86 LP NP9.985.09 96
