Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 4031.93 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 22.83% to Rs 299.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 243.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 4031.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3688.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4031.933688.51 9 OPM %17.9617.53 -PBDT697.72598.52 17 PBT456.83385.18 19 NP299.20243.59 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vikram Aroma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vikram Aroma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

World Bank says India needs to intensify financial sector reforms and stimulate private capital mobilization

World Bank says India needs to intensify financial sector reforms and stimulate private capital mobilization

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon