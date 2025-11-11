Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.31% to Rs 4031.93 croreNet profit of Bharat Forge rose 22.83% to Rs 299.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 243.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.31% to Rs 4031.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3688.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4031.933688.51 9 OPM %17.9617.53 -PBDT697.72598.52 17 PBT456.83385.18 19 NP299.20243.59 23
