Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 50.65% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of Shakti Press rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.65% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.523.08 -51 OPM %27.6315.91 -PBDT0.420.20 110 PBT0.200.05 300 NP0.150.05 200
