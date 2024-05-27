Business Standard
Kirloskar Inds slips as Q4 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 71 cr

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Kirloskar Industries declined 2.14% to Rs 6,199.35 after the company reported 23.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.99 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 93.19 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.
However, revenue from operations grew by 9.80% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,728.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 142.87 crore in Q4 FY24, down 13.19% from Rs 164.58 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year. The firm reported exceptional loss of Rs 26.59 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses were at Rs 1,593.57 crore in Q4 FY24, up 11.68% from Rs 1,426.93 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.
On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 21.51% to Rs 360.73 crore on 1.46% decline in revenue to Rs 6,368.39 crore in FY24 over FY23.
Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 13 per share for the financial year 2023-2024, subject to approval of the members.
Kirloskar Industries (KIL) is engaged in the business of wind power generation, investments (securities and properties) and real estate activities. The company has windmills in Maharashtra.
