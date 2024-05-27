Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 200.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 71.34 crore
Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 200.33% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 71.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 88.13% to Rs 24.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 241.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales71.3454.32 31 241.04201.89 19 OPM %17.969.32 -14.6610.24 - PBDT13.294.99 166 36.5720.69 77 PBT12.094.09 196 32.4417.33 87 NP9.013.00 200 24.2512.89 88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 43.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 48.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 41.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 58.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Chandni Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 247.91% in the March 2024 quarter

Ruchira Papers standalone net profit declines 48.89% in the March 2024 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit rises 159.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Envair Electrodyne reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 8.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVENSE 1 Paisa Tick SizeBosch Share PriceIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon