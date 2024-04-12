Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

La Opala RG Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Vesuvius India Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2024.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd crashed 12.93% to Rs 198 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 30.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd tumbled 6.06% to Rs 325. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27846 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd lost 5.87% to Rs 1143. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13288 shares in the past one month.

Vesuvius India Ltd shed 5.28% to Rs 3323. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 929 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd dropped 5.09% to Rs 1265.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69562 shares in the past one month.

