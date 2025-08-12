Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1705.48 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 53.64% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1705.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1558.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1705.481558.96 9 OPM %12.8211.46 -PBDT195.34157.46 24 PBT130.0896.10 35 NP43.8528.54 54
