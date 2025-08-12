Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Industries consolidated net profit rises 53.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.40% to Rs 1705.48 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Industries rose 53.64% to Rs 43.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.40% to Rs 1705.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1558.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1705.481558.96 9 OPM %12.8211.46 -PBDT195.34157.46 24 PBT130.0896.10 35 NP43.8528.54 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

MRF consolidated net profit declines 12.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Digidrive Distributors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 92.81% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

