Elnet Technologies standalone net profit rises 23.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 6.09 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies rose 23.95% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.095.89 3 OPM %61.9061.97 -PBDT6.295.83 8 PBT5.875.46 8 NP5.024.05 24
