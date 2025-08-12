MRF consolidated net profit declines 12.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.66% to Rs 7675.69 croreNet profit of MRF declined 12.36% to Rs 500.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 571.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.66% to Rs 7675.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7196.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7675.697196.45 7 OPM %13.9616.11 -PBDT1099.261158.99 -5 PBT670.48762.91 -12 NP500.47571.02 -12
