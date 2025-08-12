TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 92.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.59% to Rs 819.41 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra rose 92.81% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.59% to Rs 819.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 790.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales819.41790.98 4 OPM %5.896.91 -PBDT35.8741.77 -14 PBT2.3612.41 -81 NP12.886.68 93
