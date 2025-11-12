Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE surges after PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 557 crore in Q2

BSE surges after PAT rises 61% YoY to Rs 557 crore in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

BSE jumped 5.97% to Rs 2,802.10 after the exchange posted a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

While Operating EBIDTA improved by 75% YoY to Rs 680 crore, Operating EBIDTA margin rose to 64% in Q2 FY26 from 52% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 719 crore, up by 67% from Rs 431 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, BSE recorded 97 new equity listings across both the main and SME boards, raising a total of Rs 53,548 crore.

 

For Q2 FY26, BSE traded 642 crore contracts in equity derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs 624 crore.

Also Read

stock market rally, bse, market bull

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, Infosys lift Sensex by 650 pts, Nifty near 25,900; IT stocks outperform

Special Breaking News

HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

Tata Motors PV

Tata Motors demerger: PV unit vulnerable as JLR dominance clouds growth

Dengue, Mosquito

46 new dengue cases in Tripura's Kailasahar, situation under control

Nalin haley, nikki haley

Stop legal immigration, young Americans are losing jobs: Nikki Haley's son

Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 24% to reach 20.1 crore transactions during Q2 FY26 from 16.2 crores last year, with market share of 89%.

MD & CEO, BSE, said: We are pleased to report yet another excellent quarter, with BSE once again achieving record quarterly revenue for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Going forward, our strategic priorities remain firmly rooted in a customer-centric approach, upholding the highest standards of governance, and driving simplicity and operational resilience across all facets of our business.

BSE is Asias oldest exchange and the worlds largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 16-cr export order for commercial explosives

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 16-cr export order for commercial explosives

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Signpost India standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Signpost India standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon