Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 16-cr export order for commercial explosives

Premier Explosives gains on bagging Rs 16-cr export order for commercial explosives

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Premier Explosives advanced 2.44% to Rs 601.5 after the company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 16.40 crore for the supply of commercial explosives to an international client.

In an exchanges filing, the company stated that the order will be executed within a period of 12 months. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority.

The company further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Premier Explosives is engaged in manufacture of high energy materials like bulk explosives, packaged explosives, detonators, detonating fuse, solid propellants, pyrogen igniters, pyro devices, etc., having applications in mining, infrastructure, defence, space, homeland security and such other areas. The company also operates and maintains solid propellant plants of defence and space establishments.

 

The company's standalone net profit surged 153% to Rs 18.42 crore, while net sales rose 71.6% to Rs 142.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q2 PAT spurts 79% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Northern ARC Capital Ltd Spurts 3.29%

Globale Tessile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Signpost India standalone net profit declines 1.58% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

