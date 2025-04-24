Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 33.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.92% to Rs 582.66 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 33.90% to Rs 80.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 582.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 489.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.37% to Rs 211.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.14% to Rs 1628.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1322.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales582.66489.96 19 1628.631322.62 23 OPM %18.8718.69 -17.8915.30 - PBDT115.4997.51 18 313.39221.72 41 PBT108.5989.10 22 284.50186.25 53 NP80.6560.23 34 211.07133.28 58
