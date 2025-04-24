Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Black Box hits the roof after bagging orders worth Rs Rs 1,550 crore in Q4

Black Box hits the roof after bagging orders worth Rs Rs 1,550 crore in Q4

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Black Box was locked in 10% upper ciruit at Rs 422.80 after the company announced that it had achieved order wins totaling Rs 1,550 crore in Q4 of the financial year 2024-25.

The quarter was marked by several key victories, including a landmark Rs 240 crore order for a large-scale infrastructure modernization initiative with one of the United States largest hospital networks.

Additionally, Black Box secured over Rs 225 crore in data center service contracts with major global hyperscalers. The company also expanded its footprint in the transportation sector, winning over Rs 130 crore in new orders for airport modernization projects. In the education sector, Black Box was awarded a contract worth Rs 90 crore by a leading U.S.-based university.

 

Further strengthening its position, Black Box secured significant orders outside of the U.S., with notable wins in the Asia-Pacific and Indian markets. These included a Rs 90 crore engagement with a major consumer electronics firm in APAC region, as well as two large deals in India, one in the telecommunications sector for 5G rollout by Indian telcos and another with one of the largest municipal corporations totalling Rs 180 crore.

The company stated that its strategic initiatives, including the appointment of a chief revenue officer for the U.S. market and the expansion of industry-focused sales leadership, have been pivotal in driving this momentum and accelerating growth across key verticals and geographies.

Sanjeev Verma, whole time director, Black Box, said: We are seeing strong, sustained client demand for the modernization of IT and networking infrastructure to stay competitive in an increasingly digital-first world.

This demand is fueled by the growing recognition that digital infrastructure is central to AI adoption and long-term business resilience."

Black Box is a global leader in digital infrastructure solutions, delivering network and system integration, managed services and technology products to Fortune 100 and top global enterprises.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

