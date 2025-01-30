Business Standard

Kirti Investment standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Kirti Investment rose 30.77% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %516.67366.67 -PBDT0.350.28 25 PBT0.350.28 25 NP0.340.26 31

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

