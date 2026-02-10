KKalpana Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 64.25% to Rs 10.89 croreNet profit of KKalpana Industries (India) remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 64.25% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.896.63 64 OPM %5.05-40.12 -PBDT0.740.71 4 PBT0.170.12 42 NP0.010.01 0
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST