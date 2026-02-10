Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 61.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 61.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 61.62% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 61.32% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 61.62% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.4429.81 -62 OPM %34.8815.80 -PBDT2.313.95 -42 PBT2.043.83 -47 NP1.112.87 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Focus Lighting & Fixtures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Focus Lighting & Fixtures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 23.42% in the December 2025 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 173.96% in the December 2025 quarter

BSE consolidated net profit rises 173.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 165.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 165.89% in the December 2025 quarter

India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the December 2025 quarter

India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealStocks to Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekIMD Weather Update TodayPrince Andrew Epstein Links Police ProbeRussia :Labour GapGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today