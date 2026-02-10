Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 61.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.62% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 61.32% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 61.62% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.4429.8134.8815.802.313.952.043.831.112.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News