Pfizer standalone net profit rises 11.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pfizer rose 11.16% to Rs 141.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 645.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 537.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.645.03537.9935.3827.14264.41187.24250.15172.44141.84127.60

