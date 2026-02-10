Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pfizer standalone net profit rises 11.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit rises 11.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 19.90% to Rs 645.03 crore

Net profit of Pfizer rose 11.16% to Rs 141.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 127.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.90% to Rs 645.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 537.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales645.03537.99 20 OPM %35.3827.14 -PBDT264.41187.24 41 PBT250.15172.44 45 NP141.84127.60 11

