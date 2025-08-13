Best Eastern Hotels standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 1.80 croreNet profit of Best Eastern Hotels declined 47.37% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.801.86 -3 OPM %16.6723.12 -PBDT0.290.42 -31 PBT0.180.26 -31 NP0.100.19 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content