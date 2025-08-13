Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India gets RBI nod to set up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Central Bank of India gets RBI nod to set up IFSC Unit at GIFT City

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Central Bank of India announced that it has received an approval from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to setup an IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The opening of IBU in Gift City will be significant milestone in banks growth story. This development will benefit the bank to expand its international banking business and provide specialized banking services to its customers.

The IBU will provide the bank to access international financial markets and offer a comprehensive range of products to its corporate clients with foreign currency funding requirements. The bank will offer suite of services including foreign currency loans, trade finance solutions, treasury and risk management products and enhanced convenient banking solutions to its customers.

 

Central Bank of India is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporations, public bodies, and institutional customers.

The bank reported standalone net profit jumped 32.81% to Rs 1,168.69 crore, on a 9.2% rise in total income to Rs 10,374.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter rose 0.84% to settle at Rs 36.18 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Rail Vikas Nigam notes change in shareholding of JV Kinet Railway Solutions

Board of Rail Vikas Nigam notes change in shareholding of JV Kinet Railway Solutions

Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Transrail Lighting wins new orders of Rs 701 cr

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIndependence Day Traffic Advisory Q1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon