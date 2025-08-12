Board of Rail Vikas Nigam notes change in shareholding of JV Kinet Railway Solutions

At meeting held on 12 August 2025
The Board of Rail Vikas Nigam at its meeting held on 12 August 2025 has noted the decision taken by MoR regarding change in shareholding pattern of Kinet Railway Solutions, a joint venture company of Rail Vikas Nigam as under:Shareholder Name Present Shareholding (%) Shareholding post reshuffling (%)Joint Stock Company Metrowagonmash
70
35Rail Vikas Nigam
25
Also Read
25Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic System
5
40Total
100
100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content