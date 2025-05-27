Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the March 2025 quarter

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 24.67% to Rs 153.26 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 44.39% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.67% to Rs 153.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.56% to Rs 35.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 659.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.26122.93 25 659.01657.16 0 OPM %15.4215.87 -12.4010.61 - PBDT21.1817.58 20 70.8961.70 15 PBT15.0911.86 27 48.9239.11 25 NP11.067.66 44 35.5528.09 27

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

