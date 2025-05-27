Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels consolidated net profit rises 43.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 177.32 crore

Net profit of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels rose 43.96% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 177.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 83.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 631.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 578.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales177.32152.43 16 631.45578.97 9 OPM %34.4433.04 -32.3933.25 - PBDT58.9538.91 52 209.88139.20 51 PBT39.1726.34 49 148.1188.66 67 NP26.5618.45 44 83.5968.79 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

