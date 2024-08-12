Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.52% to Rs 31.99 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.52% to Rs 31.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.9935.75-1.09-2.85-0.46-1.23-0.51-1.28-0.38-0.96