Friday, November 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions bags EPC project of Rs 319 cr

KNR Constructions bags EPC project of Rs 319 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
KNR Constructions has received Letter of Acceptance from Musi Riverfront Development Corporation for Construction of an Iconic bridge across Mir Alam Tank connecting Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode worth Rs. 319,24,61,409/- excluding GST. The construction period for the said project is 24 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HGINFRA - KPIL successfully bid for Maharashtra Metro Rail project of Rs 1415 cr

HGINFRA - KPIL successfully bid for Maharashtra Metro Rail project of Rs 1415 cr

Nifty ends below 26,100 mark as Vix surges over 12%

Nifty ends below 26,100 mark as Vix surges over 12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 2.34%

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

INR sinks to record low, breaks 89 per US dollar mark

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

RBI announces interlinking of UPI with TARGET Instant Payment Settlement of Eurosystem

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon