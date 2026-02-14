Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.88% to Rs 132.46 crore

Net loss of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.88% to Rs 132.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.132.46165.324.6627.201.7137.15-24.4415.32-25.3014.76

