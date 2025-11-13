Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 23.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.42% to Rs 148.75 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction rose 23.96% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.42% to Rs 148.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 230.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales148.75230.32 -35 OPM %24.5911.97 -PBDT80.9965.01 25 PBT78.0663.00 24 NP55.2144.54 24
