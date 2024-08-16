KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 985.00 croreNet profit of KNR Constructions rose 25.87% to Rs 172.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 985.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 981.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales985.00981.02 0 OPM %28.2821.99 -PBDT262.37202.98 29 PBT232.30166.58 39 NP172.58137.11 26
