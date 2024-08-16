KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 25.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 985.00 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 25.87% to Rs 172.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 137.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 985.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 981.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.985.00981.0228.2821.99262.37202.98232.30166.58172.58137.11