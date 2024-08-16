Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.43% to Rs 8.53 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 22.84% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.43% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.5313.21 -35 OPM %-24.38-1.67 -PBDT5.834.49 30 PBT4.683.27 43 NP3.983.24 23
