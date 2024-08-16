Garnet International consolidated net profit rises 413.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.72% to Rs 2.64 croreNet profit of Garnet International rose 413.33% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.72% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.648.72 -70 OPM %2.2710.21 -PBDT0.770.65 18 PBT0.770.43 79 NP0.770.15 413
