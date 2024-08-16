Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 23.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.95% to Rs 44.34 croreNet profit of Orient Beverages rose 23.44% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 44.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales44.3438.24 16 OPM %6.568.73 -PBDT3.072.57 19 PBT2.401.84 30 NP2.371.92 23
